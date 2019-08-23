An Acworth man has admitted to committing multiple crimes against his pregnant, estranged wife and will serve 18 years in prison, the Cobb County District Attorney’s office says.
Zachriah Kenneth White, 37, pleaded guilty to all charges he faced during his trial Tuesday, after jurors had heard testimony from the victim in the case, District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a Friday news release.
White admitted charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.
The DA’s office released the following details in the case:
In November 2016, White and the victim were in the midst of a divorce after having been married 11 years.
On Nov. 14, 2016, the two began arguing at White’s residence and the victim was outside at her vehicle, attempting to leave, when White grabbed her by the neck and dragged her back inside the residence.
A neighbor witnessed this and called 911, but when police arrived, White forced the victim to keep quiet and would not answer the door.
Two weeks later, White sent the woman threatening text messages, including one ordering her to meet him at the Costco on Barrett Parkway or she would regret it.
Out of fear, she went to meet him, but then saw his truck on the side of Interstate 75 and thought he had broken down.
When she pulled over, White immediately took her cell phone and a gun that she brought for protection.
He pointed the gun at her and said he would “blow her brains out” all over their infant son, who was in the back seat.
White pointed the gun at her stomach and told her that if she flagged anyone down or tried to get help, he would kill her.
He also put the barrel of the gun in her mouth before ordering her to drive to Costco and they would talk there.
Fortunately, the victim had told a friend about the meeting, and the friend called Cobb Police, who encountered the two in the parking lot at Costco.
When police arrived, White had the woman’s phone plugged into a computer so he could download and review her messages.
Police found the victim’s firearm in White’s possession, along with another gun, and officers saw the threatening messages he had sent her.
But even while in custody in the county jail, and after the woman had a protective order prohibiting him from contacting her, White called the victim about 100 times a day, sometimes using other inmates’ PIN numbers to place the calls, to threaten her or to encourage her to help him avoid prosecution.
In calls and letters, White offered her money if she would get him out of jail.
“These egregious acts of violence, in which he repeatedly terrorized the mother of his children, show how dangerous this defendant truly is,” said ADA Lindsay Raynor, who prosecuted the case with Senior ADA Paul Camarillo. “This sentence will ensure she and her children can move on without living in constant fear of this man.”
After accepting the plea, Senior Judge Grant Brantley sentenced White to serve 20 years, with the first 18 years in prison without parole, and the rest on probation.
Dallas attorney Aaron Henrickson represented White, who has remained in custody since Nov. 30, 2016, and will get credit for the time he has served.
Help is available for anyone suffering abuse in an intimate relationship.
Locally, LiveSAFE Resources can help victims break free from domestic violence. Their 24-hour crisis line is 770-427-3390, and they are on the web at www.livesaferesources.org.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides resources to victims, regardless of location. The hotline number is 1-800-799-7233.
