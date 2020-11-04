About 16,000 ballots were left to be counted in Cobb Wednesday morning, according to county elections director Janine Eveler.
More than 379,000 votes had been counted by 2 a.m. Not including votes cast by citizens living abroad, total turnout was about 395,000, or 73% of the county's 537,611 — short of the department's own projections.
In a grant application earlier this year, Eveler said the department could have between 550,000 and 570,000 registered voters in the general election and any runoffs in December and January. Of those, “at least” 440,000, or 80%, were expected to vote, Eveler wrote.
The county still broke the record it set in 2016, when more than 335,000 people voted. But this year's total represented a smaller share of the number of registered voters than it had in recent presidential elections.
In the 2016 and 2008 presidential elections, Cobb turnout was just over 79%. In the 2012 presidential election, it was 75%. General elections in 2018, 2014 and 2010 — when candidates for governor sat at the top of Georgians' ballots — were 64%, 53% and 56%, respectively.
Among outstanding ballots, approximately 15,000 were absentee ballots expected to be counted Wednesday or Thursday, Eveler said. Another 882 were provisional ballots that voters have until Friday to "cure."
Voters use provisional ballots when their eligibility to vote cannot be determined at the precinct. The ballots are counted if the voter’s eligibility can be determined within three days of the election, a process known as "curing."
