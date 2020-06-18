As of Thursday afternoon, Cobb election workers were wrapping up the tallying of the final few hundred ballots in the June 9 primary elections, according to county officials.
On Wednesday afternoon, the county reported there were 800 ballots outstanding.
A total of 106,000 absentee ballots were cast in the election, shattering previously held records by tens of thousands, overwhelming elections workers and delaying results by more than a week.
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the elections office hoped to have an 'unofficial but complete' count by the end of the day Thursday to be ready for the Board of Elections and Registration to certify the election at its noon meeting on Friday.
Cavitt said there were some provisional ballots or emergency ballots that could not be scanned and must still be duplicated onto new ballots for tallying.
Provisional ballots are used when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that have to be addressed before the vote can count.
A number of voters who went to the wrong precinct on Election Day and cast certain provisional ballots had to return to the elections office to show a voter ID to “cure” their ballot.
Cavitt said "the final few people" who had to cure absentee ballots that had missing or mismatched signatures were also still trickling in as their deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday approached.
With the relatively small number of outstanding ballots remaining, some candidates have published on social media their victory messages or concessions. Other races, like that of the race for District 2 Cobb County commissioner and the nonpartisan race for retiring Cobb Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster's seat, appear headed to runoff elections on Aug. 11.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.