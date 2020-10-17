Two congressional races in the northern Atlanta suburbs this November, including the 6th District contest between Lucy McBath and Karen Handel, could determine whether Democrats can solidify their majority in the U.S. House — or even add to it.
In their efforts to win Georgia’s 6th and 7th congressional districts, Democrats are taking the fight to traditionally Republican territory.
But shifting demographics in the region make the area much more competitive.
“The Atlanta suburbs are ground zero for this suburban shift leftward, and there’s nowhere it’s more evident than in the Georgia 6th and 7th,” said Jacob Rubashkin, a reporter and analyst with Inside Elections, a political forecasting firm.
Mitt Romney won the districts easily in 2012 as the Republican presidential nominee, and former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich once represented the area in Congress, he noted. “These are places that are traditionally conservative.”
But the margins were so tight in those races in 2018 that Republicans contend they have a good chance at winning the two contests, especially if GOP candidates perform well in the presidential and senatorial races at the top of the ticket.
The race in the 6th District, which includes eastern Cobb County, northern Fulton County, and the Dunwoody area of northern DeKalb County, is a rematch from 2018, when Democratic gun control activist McBath ousted Republican Handel by little more than 3,000 votes.
McBath became a prominent gun control activist after her son was killed at a Florida gas station by a man who complained he and his friends were playing their music too loudly in their car. She decided to run for Congress in 2018, after a shooter killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
McBath became the first Black House member to represent the district, where the majority of residents are white but Black, Hispanic and Asian residents all make up more than a tenth of the population.
In knocking off Handel, McBath gave Democrats the victory in the district that they had hoped for in a 2017 special election that drew national attention. The 2017 race pitted Handel against Democrat Jon Ossoff (now running for a U.S. Senate seat) in what became the most expensive House race in the country.
Handel is a well-known Republican official, who has served as Georgia secretary of state and ran unsuccessfully for governor and U.S. senator as well.
Now that McBath is campaigning as the incumbent, she touts the passage of legislation she sponsored that helps veterans receiving disability benefits when they declare bankruptcy, and offers it as evidence of her ability to work across the aisle. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, co-sponsored the measure.
McBath’s campaign also highlights the four town hall meetings she held with her constituents last year — before COVID-19 hit — something that Handel promised as a member of Congress but never did.
As in most competitive House districts, health care is a flashpoint between the two candidates as well. McBath, who had breast cancer twice, supports the Affordable Care Act and its prohibition against insurers denying people coverage for preexisting conditions.
Handel voted for a Republican tax cut package that included a provision to undermine the legal basis of the ACA, which led to a legal battle that will come before the Supreme Court a week after the election.
But Handel, whose sister was born without an esophagus, also was one of 81 cosponsors of legislation that would also prevent insurance companies from denying people coverage for preexisting conditions.
“She stood up courageously when (Republicans) were doing a repeal to say: ‘We can’t do a repeal without a replace, and I’m not OK with a repeal that leaves people with preexisting conditions stranded,’” said Brian Robinson, a spokesman for the Handel campaign.
Democrats have hammered Handel for defending Republican legislation, called the American Health Care Act, that cleared the House in 2017. Handel backed the measure during her 2017 campaign, but the House passed it before she was elected.
“Their message is indefensible. They cannot back it up with a straight face,” Robinson said. “They’re running this cookie-cutter ad message against Karen, the same one they run against every Republican in the country. But Karen is different. Her record is clear on these issues.”
Robinson argued that McBath campaigned as a centrist but, once in office, often sided with the liberal wing of the Democratic caucus. McBath focused on gun control so much, she neglected other issues important to the district, including trade, education, health care and transportation, he said.
Robinson added that McBath was not visible in her district, and local leaders found it hard to contact her.
Finally, one of the rawest arguments between the two campaigns is over ads Handel has run with footage of McBath leading a march, where a participant not far behind her holds a sign that says “Some KKK wear a hood, but most wear a uniform and a badge.”
The Handel campaign says the footage shows McBath supports the broader movement to “defund the police.” “Standing up for law enforcement used to be a bipartisan issue. Sadly, today, it’s not,” Handel says in one of the spots.
But McBath’s campaign notes that the march was a unity march, which McBath was leading next to the Roswell police chief. They note that Politifact rated the ad’s claims “false.”
“When you’ve run for office over and over again for 20 years while never serving a full term in office or winning a re-election, you make some pretty desperate attacks,” Jake Orvis, McBath’s campaign manager said in an emailed statement to Georgia Recorder.
“From supporting Trump over 98 percent of the time, defending Georgia’s extreme abortion ban, to trying repeatedly to eliminate health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, Karen Handel is not fit to serve the people of Georgia’s Sixth,” he said.
The 7th District which includes parts of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties features a return of Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, a public policy professor who nearly toppled U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall in 2018, losing by the smallest margin (419 votes) of any U.S. House race in the country. Bourdeaux confirmed she would run again in 2020, just minutes after Woodall announced he would retire at the end of his term. The new Republican standard bearer is Rich McCormick, a former Marine pilot and current emergency room doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.