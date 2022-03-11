The stage is set for Georgia’s 2022 elections as qualifying week ended Friday afternoon.
At the top of the ticket, Republicans Brian Kemp and David Perdue and Democrat Stacey Abrams are expected to be the front-runners for the governor’s race. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, will face a wide slate of challengers, foremost among them Herschel Walker.
Cobb County, under the new congressional district boundaries approved this year, will be represented in Congress by four members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the Republican-leaning new 6th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath has elected to run for the neighboring 7th District, leaving the seat open. The GOP-dominated slate includes former chair of the Georgia Ethics Commission Jake Evans, former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, and Dr. Rich McCormick, who was the Republican nominee in the 7th District race in 2020.
In the 13th, two Democrats and two Republicans are challenging U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. Among them is former state Sen. Vincent Fort. Antonio Daza, a Democratic businessman, is challenging U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, in the 11th District.
Newly representing a portion of southwest Cobb is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who faces some nine challengers to her seat.
Two of Cobb’s state lawmakers appear set to cruise to reelection by default. State Reps. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, did not draw a challenger.
In House District 45, which was vacated by the resignation of state Rep. Matt Dollar, it’ll be a three-way race between Democrat Dustin McCormick and Republicans Carminthia Moore and state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb. Cooper currently represents House District 43, but was drawn into Dollar’s seat earlier this year.
That race is separate from the special election to carry out the remainder of Dollar’s term through 2022. Dustin McCormick is among the four candidates in that race as well.
State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, will not seek reelection after first being elected in 2014. Five candidates qualified to replace her, including south Cobb tenants’ rights activist Monica DeLancy.
Among the other open seats is House District 22, which is the district state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, was drawn into this year. Setzler, however, is seeking the seat held by retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, where he’ll face off against candidates including State Board of Education member Scott Johnson.
At the local level, two of Cobb’s Democratic school board members — Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard — will not seek reelection.
Howard is among four Democrats and two Republicans running for Georgia schools superintendent. Among the Democrats in that race is Alisha Thomas Searcy, who represented south Cobb in the Georgia House in the seat now held by Erica Thomas.
Democrat Nichelle Davis qualified for the seat held by Charisse Davis, and will run unopposed. Two Democrats and two Republicans will be vying for Howard’s school board seat.
Republican Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain will face Democrat Catherine Pozniak head-to-head.
On the Cobb Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Keli Gambrill appears set to cruise to a second term, as she failed to draw a challenger. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell faces a primary challenger in Republican Judy Sarden and a general election opponent in Democrat Christine Triebsch.
Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Commissioner Jerica Richardson — who has been drawn out of her commission district — did not qualify for another office.
Lastly, there is a special election to replace Austin Wagner for the Ward 2 post on the Smyrna City Council. The non-partisan special election coincides with the general election primary day on May 24. Candidates for the seat include Latonia Hines, a Cobb assistant district attorney, and Cynthia Wagner, Austin Wagner’s wife.
Here’s the full list of all candidates who qualified this week and will appear on Cobb ballots:
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
GARY W. BLACK (R)
JOSH CLARK (R)
KELVIN KING (R)
JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN (R)
CHASE OLIVER (L)
LATHAM SADDLER (R)
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R)
TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY (D)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D) (I)
U.S. Congressional District 6
JAKE EVANS (R)
BYRON GATEWOOD (R)
MEAGAN HANSON (R)
BLAKE HARBIN (R)
RICH MCCORMICK (R)
PAULETTE SMITH (R)
MALLORY STAPLES (R)
SUZI VOYLES (R)
EUGENE YU (R)
BOB CHRISTIAN (D)
WAYNE C WHITE (D)
U.S. Congressional District 11
BARRY LOUDERMILK (R) (I)
ANTONIO DAZA (D)
U.S. Congressional District 13
CAESAR GONZALES (R)
DOMINIKA HAWKINS (R)
CALINA PLOTKY (R)
MARK BAKER (D)
SHASTITY DRISCOLL (D)
VINCENT FORT (D)
DAVID SCOTT (D) (I)
U.S. Congressional District 14 *
ERIC CUNNINGHAM (R)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R) (I)
JAMES HAYGOOD (R)
CHARLES LUTIN (R)
JENNIFER STRAHAN (R)
SETH SYNSTELIEN (R)
ANGELA PENCE (L)
WENDY DAVIS (D)
MARCUS FLOWERS (D)
HOLLY MCCORMACK (D)
STATEWIDE
Governor
CATHERINE DAVIS (R)
BRIAN KEMP (R) (I)
DAVID A. PERDUE (R)
KANDISS TAYLOR (R)
TOM WILLIAMS (R)
STACEY ABRAMS (D)
SHANE HAZEL (L)
AL BARTELL (IND)
Lieutenant Governor
BURT JONES (R)
MACK MCGREGOR (R)
BUTCH MILLER (R)
JEANNE SEAVER (R)
ERICK E. ALLEN (D)
CHARLIE BAILEY (D)
TYRONE BROOKS JR (D)
TONY BROWN (D)
KWANZA HALL (D)
JASON T. HAYES (D)
DERRICK L. JACKSON (D)
R. MALIK (D)
RENITTA SHANNON (D)
RYAN GRAHAM (L)
Secretary of State
DAVID C. BELLE ISLE (R)
JODY HICE (R)
T.J. HUDSON (R)
TED METZ (L)
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R) (I)
DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER (D)
JOHN EAVES (D)
FLOYD GRIFFIN (D)
BEE NGUYEN (D)
MICHAEL OWENS (D)
Attorney General
CHRIS CARR (R) (I)
JOHN GORDON (R)
JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN (D)
CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH (D)
MARTIN COWEN (L)
Commissioner of Agriculture
TYLER HARPER (R)
WINFRED DUKES (D)
NAKITA HEMINGWAY (D)
FRED SWANN (D)
DAVID RAUDABAUGH (L)
MOLLIE "MALI" BEAVERS (IND)
Commissioner of Insurance
BEN COWART (R)
JOHN KING (R) (I)
PATRICK WITT (R)
RAPHAEL BAKER (D)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON (D)
MATTHEW WILSON (D)
Commissioner of Labor
EMILY ANDERSON (L)
KARTIK BHATT (R)
MIKE COAN (R)
BRUCE THOMPSON (R)
WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR (D)
THOMAS DEAN (D)
NICOLE HORN (D)
LESTER G. JACKSON III (D)
NADIA SURRENCY (D)
State School Superintendent
JOHN D. BARGE (R)
RICHARD WOODS (R) (I)
CURREY HITCHENS (D)
JAHA V. HOWARD (D)
JAMES MORROW JR (D)
ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY (D)
Public Service Commissioner District 2
COLIN MCKINNEY (L)
TIM ECHOLS (R) (I)
PATTY DURAND (D)
RUSSELL EDWARDS (D)
Public Service Commissioner District 3
FITZ JOHNSON (R) (I)
SHELIA EDWARDS (D)
CHANDRA FARLEY (D)
MISSY MOORE (D)
LEGISLATURE
State Senate District 6
FRED GLASS (R)
ANGELIC MOORE (R)
JASON ESTEVES (D)
LUISA WAKEMAN (D)
State Senate District 32
KAY KIRKPATRICK (R) (I)
ANDY SOHA (R)
SYLVIA L. BENNETT (D)
State Senate District 33
EURIEL I. HEMMERLY (D)
MICHAEL DOC RHETT (D) (I)
State Senate District 37
DAVID DELK (R)
SCOTT JOHNSON (R)
ED SETZLER (R)
TITUS NICHOLS (D)
VANESSA PARKER (D)
State Senate District 38
MELODY BRAY (D)
MICHAEL CARSON (D)
ADAM PETTY (D)
HORACENA TATE (D) (I)
State Senate District 56
JOHN ALBERS (R) (I)
PATRICK THOMPSON (D)
State Representative District 22
DONNA KOSICKI (R)
JORDAN RIDLEY (R)
STACEE LASHONE HILL (D)
State Representative District 34
DEVAN SEABAUGH (R) (I)
DOROTHY COKER (D)
State Representative District 35
ROBERT TRIM (R)
LISA CAMPBELL (D)
NICK MILLER (D)
KYLE RINAUDO (D)
State Representative District 36
GINNY EHRHART (R) (I)
JAMES F. RYNER (D)
State Representative District 37
MARITES "TESS" REDDING (R)
MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (D) (I)
State Representative District 38
DAVID WILKERSON (D) (I)
State Representative District 39
OLIVIA ANGEL (R)
MONICA EVETTE DELANCY (D)
DEBORAH JOHNSON (D)
WANDA LESTERANTHONY (D)
TAMARRE PIERRE (D)
State Representative District 40
FUN FONG (R)
THOMAS CASEZ (D)
DOUG STONER (D)
State Representative District 41
JAMES ALLEN RODI (R)
MICHAEL SMITH (D) (I)
State Representative District 42
TERI ANULEWICZ (D) (I)
State Representative District 43
ANNA J. TILLMAN (R)
SOLOMON ADESANYA (D)
BENJAMIN STAHL (D)
State Representative District 44
DON L. PARSONS (R) (I)
WILLIE MAE OYOGOA (D)
State Representative District 45
SHARON COOPER (R)
CARMINTHIA MOORE (R)
DUSTIN MCCORMICK (D)
State Representative District 46
JOHN CARSON (R) (I)
MICHEAL GARZA (D)
LOCAL
Solicitor General
CHRIS LANNING (D)
COURTNEY BRUBAKER (R)
MAKIA METZGER (D)
County Commission District 1
KELI GAMBRILL (R) (I)
County Commission District 3
JOANN K. BIRRELL (R) (I)
JUDY SARDEN (R)
CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH (D)
Board of Education Post 2 (Howard, open seat)
STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR (R)
MATTHEW "ANTHONY" SEARS (R)
ANDRES SANDATE (D)
BECKY SAYLER (D)
Board of Education Post 4
DAVID CHASTAIN (R) (I)
CATHERINE POZNIAK (D)
Board of Education Post 6
NICHELLE A. DAVIS (D)
NON-PARTISAN
Smyrna City Council Ward 2
LATONIA P. HINES
NATALIE E. JONES
NATALIE KENG
MICHAEL J. STARKS
CYNTHIA WAGNER
State Supreme Court Justice
SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I)
State Supreme Court Justice
CARLA MCMILLIAN (I)
State Supreme Court Justice
VERONICA BRINSON
VERDA M. COLVIN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
CHRIS MCFADDEN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
TREA PIPKIN (I)
State Court of Appeals Judge
ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
ANN HARRIS (I)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
CHARLES FORD
ROB LEONARD (I)
MATT MCMASTER
Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)
SONJA N. BROWN
DANIELE JOHNSON
JAMES LUTTRELL
TANEESHA MARSHALL
GERALD MOORE
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
ERIC BREWTON (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
JASON B. FINCHER (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4
BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5
ASHLEY J. PALMER (I)
