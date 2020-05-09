It is important to be counted even as many people shelter in place to limit exposure to the coronavirus. There are two essential counts in which everyone should be included – the U.S. Census and the elections next month.
In Cobb, a large number of people need to be counted in the Census. The county’s response rate was 58% last week with some parts of the county under 40%. Georgia’s rate was 53 percent and the nationwide rate nearly 57%. These rates are a long way from the 69% response rate in the 2010 census which is nothing to boast about, but the virus pandemic will, no doubt, hold down the current survey.
The Census may not seem that important to some folks but consider that the results will determine the number of congressional seats for each state. There is also a reward for making sure everyone is counted. From the Census data, decisions are made on federal funding for community resources including schools, public transportation, affordable housing and support of families in need. Participating in the Census is one of the civic responsibilities that come with being privileged to live in this country. As for concerns over privacy, the Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your confidential information.
In addition to the benefits from the Census for states and communities, the agency is offering temporary part-time work for Census takers and other positions. This can provide extra earnings, something that could be very helpful to people who have been furloughed or lost their jobs became of the pandemic. Also aimed at helping in this time of need is an outreach by the federal government which is offering webinars on how to land a government job. Webinars are scheduled for May 12, 14 and 26 online and can be accessed at https://www.usajobs.gov/Notification/Events/#OM000354.
Voting offers another opportunity to be counted in the presidential primary and general primary on June 9. Due to the pandemic, state and local officials are encouraging absentee voting. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has sent absentee ballot request forms to all the state’s 6.9 million active voters, and he is suggesting that voters cast absentee ballots, which he plans to do. That makes sense, certainly for the population groups most at risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying conditions. They can best make their votes count by staying and home and foregoing in-person voting.
Voters can mail in their ballots or deposit them in drop boxes. Cobb County elections staff has set up four official drop boxes that are monitored by cameras to assure ballot security. The drop boxes are located at the East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta; the South Cobb center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell; North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw; and the Elections Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. The county elections staff is also encouraging absentee balloting and has cautioned voters: “Public health concerns will likely impact in-person voting availability and wait times may increase due to social distancing and sanitation requirements.”
It is important to be counted, especially during a time when the normal course of life has been upset or upended. Yet even in the midst of this pandemic, we can count our blessings – namely the first responders, doctors, nurses and other medical staffers putting themselves at risk every day as well as all those in essential jobs including pharmacists and grocery store workers. Count them all as heroes.
