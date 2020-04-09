Every afternoon, I walk around the parking lot here at Saint Joseph’s.
It is so quiet.
No people coming in to the church. No patients going to the doctors offices, no cars driving by.
All I can see is the police cars and the ambulances.
But there is something that I hear loud and clear — the sounds of the birds. It is amazing the beautiful singing that I hear.
I cannot ever remember a time like this before. I think that I will have no trouble
celebrating the ceremonies of Good Friday this year. I have heard so much
about those who have died from COVID-19. I see their faces on TV, and their
loved ones left behind.
But what about Easter? Will I be able to enter into that Mass. Will I be able
to celebrate that Our Saviour Jesus Christ rose from the dead? I believe that I will.
I believe that the ceremonies for the Easter Vigil will help me. We will start our Mass by singing that wonderful hymn — the Exsultet, which recalls the History of Salvation.
I am always touched by the lines:
This is the night
That even now throughout the world
Sets Christians believers apart from world vices
And from the gloom of sin.
When I hear that hymn sung with vigor, something comes over me, and I am renewed. I also feel that the Gospel passage for Easter will take hold of me. It speaks about Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming to the tomb.
The angel speaks to them and says, “Do not be afraid, I know that you are seeking Jesus the Crucified. He is not here. He has been raised from the dead.”
What an experience these women had. What a transformation! Our Saviour Jesus Christ broke the chains of death and rose triumphant from the grave. He is risen. He will help us through this painful period.
Happy Easter!
