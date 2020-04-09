Many people feel like with COVID-19, there is no real Easter this year.
People feel like they are cheated out of Easter, because we cannot gather together the way we are used to gathering this year.
Let me ask you an unthinkable question … What if there had been no Easter? What if death had been victorious and Jesus Christ had stayed in the tomb?
The Apostle Paul proposes this scenario in his letter to the Church at Corinth in 1 Corinthians 15:12-20:
♦ 12 Now if Christ is preached, that He has been raised from the dead, how do some among you say that there is no resurrection of the dead?
♦ 13 But if there is no resurrection of the dead, not even Christ has been raised;
♦ 14 and if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is vain, your faith also is vain.
♦ 15 “Moreover we are even found to be false witnesses of God, because we testified against God that He raised Christ, whom He did not raise, if in fact the dead are not raised.
♦ 16 For if the dead are not raised, not even Christ has been raised;
♦ 17 and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins.
♦ 18 Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished.
♦ 19 If we have hoped in Christ in this life only, we are of all men most to be pitied.
♦ 20 “But now Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep.”
My friend, the late Dr. Adrian Rogers, pointed out that if Jesus was not resurrected there would be 6 tragic things mankind would discover if Jesus is still in the grave:
1. Preaching Would Be Pointless (V.14)
We are wasting our time if Christ is still in the grave. Preaching would useless.
“This is the gospel, that Christ died for our sins, that He was buried and rose again the third day…” (1 Corinthians 15:4)
Without Jesus’ resurrection there would be no Good News.
Tim Keller:
“If Jesus rose from the dead, then you have to accept all that He said; if He didn’t rise from the dead, then why worry about any of what He said? The issue on which everything hangs is not whether or not you like his teaching but whether or not He rose from the dead.”
2. Fear Would Overwhelm Faith
Why put faith in a dead Messiah? A dead man can’t save anyone.
But He is shown to be “the Son of God with power by the resurrection from the dead” (Romans 1:4).
But if Jesus Christ is still in the grave, fear would rule over our faith.
3. The Disciples Are Deliberate Deceivers (V.15)
Paul is not saying “We’re mistaken.” It’s one thing to be mistaken; it’s another to be a false witness.
Were the disciples liars? If so, why?
Thomas, one of Jesus’ disciples, exclaimed, “Listen, we have seen Him! We have touched Him!” (John 20)
And they died as martyrs: tortured, persecuted, burned at the stake, torn apart by lions.
Hypocrites and martyrs are not made of the same stuff. People tell lies to get out of trouble, not into trouble. Few will die for what they know is a lie.
4. Forgiveness Would Have Failed (V.17)
We are all sinners by birth, by nature, by practice, and by choice. If Jesus is still in the grave, then we have no hope of forgiveness.
God cannot simply overlook sin. If God were to cease to judge sin, then God would cease to be holy. If Jesus is still in the grave, then God did not accept the sacrifice of Calvary. But we know that He did because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ!
5. Death Would Dominate (V.18)
“Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there. You can nail it to a cross, wrap it in winding sheets and shut it up in a tomb, but it will rise!”
— Clarence W Hall
Do you have a loved one who has died? If Jesus Christ was not raised, then they’ve all perished. It is over. All we can look forward to is the downward spiral to the grave. The Lord Jesus Christ is victorious! Death does not have dominion! Christ Arose!
6. The Future Would Be Fatal (v. 19)
Without the resurrection, we’re just poor, tricked fools. A wise man once said, “If Jesus Christ is still in that grave, nothing really matters. But if Jesus Christ came out of that grave, nothing but that really matters.”
Jesus Christ gave us a hope that is steadfast and sure.
“Tomb, thou shalt not hold Him longer; Death is strong, but Life is stronger; Stronger than the dark, the light; Stronger than the wrong, the right; Faith and Hope triumphant say Christ will rise on Easter Day.”
— Phillips Brooks
