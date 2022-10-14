SMYRNA - Campbell committed six turnovers and East Coweta and had no problem taking advantage as the Spartans fell to the Indians 44-7 on Friday in a Region 2AAAAAAA matchup.
Campbell senior quarterback Luke Marble found the end zone on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter to prevent the shutout, but the Spartans couldn’t get much going offensively, finishing with just 42 total yards, as the Indians were consistently making plays in the backfield.
While Campbell (1-6) was able to force field goals and get off the field in the first half, the Indians (5-3) were eventually able to wear them down due to their stingy defense.
“I thought defense played great,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “(Its tough) when you’re not moving the ball much on offense and you’re right back out there.”
Sophomore quarterback Christian Langford did the bulk of the heavy lifting for the East Coweta offense with three touchdown passes, while junior Dionte Jones got loose in the first half on a 60-yard touchdown run, sprinting down the right sideline.
Senior receivers Keelan Kornegay, Brady Tillman and Colt Cortez were the recipients of Langford’s touchdowns, with Kornegay being the highlight on a 31-yard catch in the first half.
The Campbell miscues more often than not turned into points for East Coweta, most notably in the second quarter when senior Brandon Johnson recovered a blocked Campbell punt in the end zone for a touchdown.
DeCristofaro knows the Spartans can’t win when they turn the ball over as much as they did on Friday, and his message to his team after the game was simple.
“Just work,” DeCristofaro said of his team’s plan moving forward. “I’ve seen it year after year. It’s life. You’ve have to keep working or what is life worth?”
