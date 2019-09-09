Walton junior defensive specialist Emery Dupes was just trying to keep the ball in play during one of her A5 Mizuno club volleyball matches last February.
That was all.
But the extraordinary effort she had to make to keep that ball in play that caught the attention ESPN SportsCenter.
ESPN was so impressed that it made SportsCenter iconic top 10 list.
The play occurred while Dupes’ A5 team was competing in the Elite Triple Crown National Invitation Tournament at Kansas City. And this is how the iconic play played out.
Following a mishit by a teammate trying to defend a kill, Dupes chased the ball at full speed to the back of the court, managed to get a hand on it before her forward momentum carried her into the audience. Her ball sailed high enough to allow her team to get set and continue the point.
For her efforts on that particular play, Dupes is getting recognized by ESPN prior the Lady Raiders’ 5 p.m. home match against Woodstock. At the commemoration, a public installation of Dupes’ last effort save will be on display for the first time.
Dupes, who has committed to Florida State, is one of 10 local athletes being recognized by ESPN in their respective hometowns for their athleticism. Her magical save ended up being No. 5 on the top 10 list that will be displayed nationally on SportsCenter on October 10 as part of a program known as “SC Top 10 Day.”
Dupes’ stellar save ranks No. 5 on the top 10 list.
A third-year starter for Walton, Dupes and the Lady Raiders are gunning for their fifth straight state championship in the state’s highest classification. She has 67 digs and 10 aces going into last Thursday’s win over Pace Academy.
Her strongest game on back row came in Walton’s five-set win over Hebron Christian where she finished with 21 digs.
(0) comments
