Judges praised the Marietta Daily Journal for its creativity, versatility and "dogged reporting" in recently released comments from the Georgia Press Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.
According to the organization, awards went to 39 GPA member newspapers. In all, the MDJ garnered 24 awards. Judging was conducted by members of the Tennessee Press Association in March for work done in 2019.
The Marietta Daily Journal once again racked up enough accolades to earn second place for General Excellence. Points are given for first-, second- or third-place wins in writing, page design and photography categories. The MDJ competed in the top-tier circulation division of 10,000 or more subscribers. First place went to the Savannah Morning News and the Gwinnett Daily Post took third.
"It's a challenging time for newspapers, but MDJ journalists are dedicated to keeping our community informed and entertained with accurate, credible reporting and the results of this GPA competition show the judges felt we are getting the job done," said J.K. Murphy, V.P. of content and managing editor.
The MDJ and its staff took first place honors in eight categories:
- Website, Brian Clark
- Sports Column, John Bednarowski
- Investigative Reporting, Rosie Manins on her coverage of Sterigenics and its use of ethylene oxide
- Community Service, MDJ staff for its 2019 Voter Guide
- Headline Writing, MDJ staff
- Magazine photo, Katy Ruth Camp for her photo of Charlie Daniels in the June 2019 issue of Cobb Life.
- Best Magazine Opinion/Commentary, Katy Ruth Camp for her "Letter from the Editor" in the December 2019 issue.
- Advertising in the "nontraditional" category, MDJ staff for Kickoff '19, the MDJ's annual football preview.
"These folks can clearly identify the right time to use an entertaining headline and the right time to play it straight," wrote one judge. Another commented on the Sterigenics coverage: "An example of dogged reporting of an issue of community importance."
Other awards earned by the MDJ included:
- Page One, second place: Phillip Clements and Madison Lee
- Business Writing, third place: Ross Williams
- News Photo, second and third place: Thomas Hartwell
- Editorial Page, third place: Emily Boorstein, Jennifer Hall and Phillip Clements
- Serious Column: third place: Judy Elliott
- Enterprise Story, second place: Thomas Hartwell
- Lifestyle Coverage: second place: Katy Ruth Camp, Madison Lee and Sally Litchfield
- Feature Writing, second place: Thomas Hartwell
- Education Writing, third place: Thomas Hartwell
- Layout and Design, second place
- Headline Writing, second place
- Sports Feature Photo, second place
- Sports Section or Pages, second place
- Sports Coverage Story, third place
- Local News Coverage, third place
The Georgia Press Association was founded in 1887 to bring together Georgia newspapers. Its stated goal is to "Create an organization, which would protect, promote, foster and advance the interest of the newspaper industry in Georgia."
Active membership consists of newspapers who have published for more than two years in Georgia on a weekly basis with a minimum of 50 issues annually and have a bona fide list of paid subscribers plus single copy sales equal to or exceeding 75% of the circulation published in its Statement of Ownership.
