A disqualified Dallas mayor candidate last week was “seriously exploring” a last-minute appeal to the state Supreme Court to be returned as a full-fledged candidate in the city’s general election.
On Oct. 7, a judge affirmed the county election board’s decision to disqualify Narda Konchel from the Nov. 5 Dallas mayor’s election.
Konchel could have appealed Superior Court Senior Judge Grant Brantley’s ruling to the state Supreme Court, said her attorney, Mason Rountree.
“We are seriously exploring filing an appeal,” Rountree said Oct. 9.
Rountree said he was considering asking the Supreme Court to grant a discretionary appeal of Brantley’s ruling — which Rountree described as an “emergency type appeal.”
Early voting in the Dallas election began Monday, Oct. 14. Election officials said Konchel’s name is on the ballot but votes for her would not be counted unless she wins her appeal.
According to state Supreme Court rules, justices will hear a discretionary appeal if “reversible error appears to exist” in the lower court judge’s ruling.
Rountree said he respected Brantley’s decision but he believed the elections board made some legal errors in its hearing, such as being “inconsistent” in saying she was qualified to vote in the Nov. 5 election but not be a candidate on its ballot.
Mayor Boyd Austin had challenged Konchel’s assertion she met the city charter’s residency requirement of living in the city for one full year before qualifying as a candidate Aug. 19.
The elections board ruled Sept. 11 that Konchel had not proven she had lived in Dallas for the required time. Konchel appealed the ruling to Paulding Superior Court and Brantley was appointed to hear the case after all Paulding judges recused themselves.
Brantley, a Cobb County senior judge, ruled the elections board's hearing was done lawfully and he will not alter its decision to disqualify Konchel as a candidate for not living in the city for the required amount of time to serve as mayor.
Brantley wrote in his order that he affirmed the decision after the board did not make legal errors in its hearing.
“Having reviewed the record, the court finds that there is substantial evidence in the record supporting that decision, and it was not clearly erroneous,” Brantley wrote.
“The court cannot substitute its judgment for that of the board as to the weight of evidence or credibility of witnesses. The procedures followed by the board were consistent with the requirements within (state law) …” he wrote.
