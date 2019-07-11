Wine Spectator has uncorked the winners of the 2019 Restaurant Awards, which honors the world’s best restaurants for wine.
This year, the Restaurant Awards program honors 3,800 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and 79 countries internationally.
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels — the Award of Excellence with 2,447 winners, the Best of Award of Excellence with 1,244 winners and the Grand Award with 100 winners this year.
Among them were the following area restaurants – Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE in the Cumberland area, with a Best of Award of Excellence; and an Award of Excellence was awarded to Osteria Mattone, 1095 Canton Street in Roswell; Piastra, 45 W. Park Square in Marietta; and Ruth’s Chris Steak House inside the Embassy Suites Atlanta Kennesaw Town Center hotel, 620 Chastain Road in Kennesaw
All winners are profiled at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the Restaurant Awards app. The app, available free on the App store, allows iPhone and iPad users to find nearby award-winning restaurants, with maps, plus helpful information about cuisine, wine and pricing.
The full list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue, which appears on newsstands July 16.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.