Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, announced a newly introduced ghost kitchen model.
Officially launching on May 2 in three states across the country, the initiative will act as a trial run to understand demand in key market segments nationwide, while simultaneously bringing the brand’s products closer to new audiences.
The locations are Smyrna, Georgia; Santa Barbara, California; and Frisco, Texas. The ghost kitchens will make Wienerschnitzel available to guests who would otherwise not have access to the hot dog concept. All three locations will provide valued insight into how potential Wienerschnitzel locations would perform in the market.
With California and Texas, Wienerschnitzel has several locations open throughout the state, yet the brand is aiming to learn more about how the concept performs in markets that are nearby current trading areas.
The Smyrna location is unique in that the nearest Wienerschnitzel location is over 500 miles away. This particular ghost kitchen will give Wienerschnitzel insight into how brand awareness and loyalty translate across key markets in the Southern U.S.
Wienerschnitzel reports that there is the potential to open over 1,000 ghost kitchens nationwide. In these three specific markets, the Wienerschnitzel menu will be available to nearby residents through all major third-party delivery sites.
