A popular restaurant in Vinings is closed for the foreseeable future after managers said a driver with a medical emergency crashed into the dining room Saturday night.
"We had an accident tonight at the Vinings Chick but are so incredibly lucky that no one was seriously injured," the restaurant posted on its Facebook. "Please keep the guest who had a stroke and drove into our building in your thoughts and prayers."
According to the company's website, Chicken Salad Chick operates over 95 restaurants in ten states. There are franchises in east Cobb and Kennesaw.
