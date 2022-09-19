The holiday pop up at Red Sky Tapas & Bar in Marietta will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 20 and feature holiday entertainment through Dec. 31, during regular business hours. Chef Brian Kennington will present a tapas and entrees menu inspired by traditional holiday dishes.
The holiday pop up at Red Sky Tapas & Bar in Marietta will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 20 and feature holiday entertainment through Dec. 31, during regular business hours. Chef Brian Kennington will present a tapas and entrees menu inspired by traditional holiday dishes.
Special
Inside Red Sky Tapas & Bar, tables, chairs, tip jars, tambourines and a piano can be seen from the windows.
An East Cobb nightlife staple seems to have shuttered its doors after nearly 14 years in the restaurant business.
Red Sky Tapas & Bar, located at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, appears to be -- by all accounts -- closed.
Though the signage and inside décor are still present at the location, a note at the door states the restaurant won't be reopening.
"Thank you for 14 years of wonderful memories of fun, friends and family," the note reads. "We are permanently closed for business. Sorry for any inconvenience."
A Facebook post sent out from the restaurant's official page reiterates the same message.
Inside, tables, chairs, tip jars, tambourines and a piano can still be seen from the windows.
Red Sky Tapas & Bar opened its doors in 2008. Born as the passion project of two friends, Terry Kirby and Brian Kennington, Red Sky is known for its lively entertainment, dueling pianos, American-style tapas and signature cocktails.
Calls and emails to Red Sky from the MDJ remain unanswered as of Monday afternoon.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.