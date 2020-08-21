The space that once held the Marietta Trolley Company just off of Marietta Square is now home to a different kind of stop.
The Third Door, a speakeasy cocktail lounge and small plates space, officially opened Friday. The concept, which will include plenty of outdoor seating and occasional live music acts, is the manifestation of Marietta couple Ted and Lara Ferreira’s dream to own a cocktail lounge that combines their love of art, spirits, music and camaraderie.
Though the inside of the space has seen a total transformation, the outside will be familiar to many in Marietta and beyond as it last held the headquarters and loading area for the Marietta Trolley Company. Those wishing to enter just simply come in through the back hidden door, between the space at 131 Church Street in Marietta, just off the Marietta Square, and The Brickyard Marietta event space behind it.
“We just loved this idea of a speakeasy,” Lara Ferreira said of the entrepreneurial husband-and-wife team. “It has a hidden life behind doors, so even though everyone is welcome, it’s designed to be reminiscent of a speakeasy. So we created an event space with that in mind. We’ve lived here for 19 years, and we love old things. We love vintage things. We love refurbishing together.”
The building itself, Ted Ferreira said, is likely 100 years old and it once housed a gas station to a tire distribution center, hence the McPherson Tire mural painted just outside the space’s garage doors.
The patio was already conveniently spaced out 6 feet apart with its bar tops, so the Ferreiras can offer a safe space for people wanting to social distance. They are also using the space as a showroom and headquarters for their other businesses, Happier Camper and Temperance Trailers, which offer upscale camping experiences and can be rented out for events as well.
Tonight's grand opening will take place from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the same hours tomorrow.
The speakeasy's hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, then until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information on The Third Door, visit thethirddoor.net.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.