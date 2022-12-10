Marietta shops that defy the decades
I talk about charm a lot in this column. Even as a child, I recognized the unique, romantic essence of Marietta. I grew up off Whitlock Avenue, just a mile from Glover Park.
My mother took me to the Square weekly, often sharing stories of her youth, also having grown up here in Marietta. Trips to the Square typically consisted of enjoying the historic playground train followed by a stroll to the iconic fountain in the city center where I’d toss in some of her purse change while making a wish, then we’d head off to satisfy our sweet tooths somewhere close by.
Now that I’m a father, I feel fortunate to be able to share all of my favorite childhood spots with my own children. What’s more, it’s incredible that all of these spots have stood the test of time …
Sarah Jean’s Ice Cream
A tiny, nearly Hallmark-esque small town ice cream parlor serving a choice selection of all the classics is what childhood dreams are made of. There’s a running toy train track hanging from the ceiling that still remains from my youth—an attraction my son has also developed an affinity for since moving here. I always thought Sarah Jean’s would be the best place to work, but I never got the chance to work there as a kid.
Sweetreats
I applied to work here too when they opened in the early 2000s and got the job. While Sara Jean’s is more classic in its operations, Sweetreats uses a hand-held blending machine to create an infinite number of flavors for its guests.
First, you pick a base of vanilla or chocolate; from there you can add on a variety of quality ingredients, like an actual slice of cheesecake or fresh strawberries. One of my favorite combinations is vanilla, peanut butter, and Irish cream (non-alcoholic, of course).
Once you’ve dreamed up your concoction, the staff throws all the ingredients into a drill-like machine that blends it into a perfect soft serve. The line is literally out the door in the summer, but it’s worth the wait.
Cool Beans
I’m not that old, but I’m old enough to remember that there was another coffee shop in this location called “Cormeir.” One of the coolest memories I have is when my uncle Clyde Annandale, who used to direct plays on the Square, partnered with Cormeir to produce “Romeo and Juliet.”
The audience first gathered at the coffee shop for a warm drink before he guided everyone out to the alley (between the shop and the back door of the Georgia Dance Conservatory) where actors began the performance with a sword fight on the cobblestone street.
Shortly after those days, Cormeir was purchased by Kevin Langill and renamed “Cool Beans.” In some respects I followed in my uncle’s footsteps: My first band played many (in my mind) legendary concerts in the courtyard behind the shop.
Australian Bakery
My mom would take me here on Saturday mornings. They’ve consistently offered a bevy of assorted sweet and savory baked goods. As a child I usually ordered a classic chocolate chip cookie, but eventually graduated to quiche or meat pie, which was adventurous for my palette at the time.
I also loved browsing the authentic Australian retail shelves where items like Vegamite (vegetable spread for toast) were sold. I’m instantly transported back to those early Saturday mornings with my mom whenever I walk through the door and am greeted by the friendly staff.
Marietta Pizza Company
As a young child, I remember this space being “Chicago Hot Dog.” I don’t remember exactly when that unit became Marietta Pizza Company, but it was instantly the coolest spot in town. I loved the energetic vibe and lively music.
It’s truly a Marietta staple and one of the best sidewalk patio seats in the area, always great for watching the comings and goings. MPC has served this community for more than 20 years, expanding their space and sustaining the same energy that enchanted me as a child.
Like my mother, I’ve enjoyed sharing all of these special places with my family. I hope they’ll all still be around when my children share their Marietta memories with the next generation.
