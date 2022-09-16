I could probably eat Mexican food every day for the rest of my life. Tacos, nachos, burritos, queso, guacamole, margaritas … I’m obsessed, and not just with the food, but also with the atmosphere of most Mexican-style restaurants. I love the loud and lively music, the sizzling, smokey wafts of fajitas passing by, the casual come-as-you-are dress codes and the overall ease of experience.
As a parent, Mexican restaurants are a great place to take my kids out to eat. It’s always a gamble when you’re hauling four children under the age of 6 anywhere, but most of the time Mexican joints are a win. My kids are immediately greeted with endless bowls of chips to over-salt (any other parents deal with that, too?) while my wife and I get to sip on—and savor— a delicious margarita. Yes, it’s chaotic, and yes, we usually end up taking our food to-go, but over the last few years, we’ve come to rely on and love a number of spots in Marietta. Here’s a quick roundup of our top three favorite places to frequent—even with four kiddos in tow, plus why you should add them to your restaurant rotation.
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant
29 S Marietta Parkway
La Parrilla has been a Marietta staple ever since I was a child; I’ve been visiting the Marietta Square location for more than 30 years. I believe this is the original La Parrilla, and it’s been really cool to see the insane amount of subsequent locations that have opened all over the southeast in my lifetime. I actually feel really proud to see them grow having been a regular at their first location for so long.
When my family moved back to Marietta a few years ago, this was the first Mexican restaurant I took them to. My wife had been to La Parrilla before, but nothing beats the OG location. La Parrilla wins my vote for best all-around Mexican restaurant. They nail the classic Mexican restaurant vibe and serve all the standards you want to see in a menu. I’m sure their craft margaritas are great, but it’s house on the rocks with a salted rim for me, every time.
Casita Mexican Kitchen
682 Powder Springs St.
Just down the street from La Parrilla is Casita Mexican Kitchen (we just call it Casita). It’s a newer spot that opened less than a year ago. The building was formerly a Dairy Queen, and I remember going there with my grandmother when I was a little boy.
Over the course of what ended up being a five-year buildout, the building took on a more modern vibe with a grassroots approach to their menu. Casita specializes in authentic cuisine, including street tacos and (my personal favorite) chicken mole, all served while guests enjoy a playlist of electronic music, mostly consisting of Bad Bunny.
If you’re a margarita-lover, make sure you order the frozen passion fruit margarita. Casita wins bonus points for their huge community table (it can easily seat 12 guests) which the extremely friendly staff always makes available to my family when we visit.
Siete Tacos + Tequila
68 N Marietta Parkway
Located in the Marietta Square Market, Siete Tacos + Tequila is my newest fave for dining-in as well as taking home. The vibe is very cool with a modern, urban design and offers one of the best patios in Marietta. I’ve enjoyed dining in-house a few times, but if the parking on the square makes you crazy, you can have it delivered via Uber Eats in a pinch.
My go-to order is the pork-loaded Burrito Roqueta, and my wife loves the beef birria tacos. If you’re not familiar with birria, it’s a delicious traditional Mexican stew made from meat and dried chili peppers that can be served as a filling in dishes or served on the side for dipping. It adds loads of flavor and typically takes a few hours to cook, making it the perfect dish to savor and enjoy.
