I always remember my mom baking when I was young. Like myself, she was born in Marietta, the youngest of six. We often had large, lively family gatherings at my grandmother’s house off Whitlock.
These events seldom featured ornate table settings or fine china, but were characterized by warm emotions and hours of deep — often loud — conversations over coffee and dessert.
I still remember the smells of the home after everyone had left: the freshly blown out candles, the still-warm grounds in the coffee pot and the sweetness of the leftover desserts.
These alluring confections were typically whipped up by my mother. Her specialty was apple pie everyone in my family raved about this pie. In my memory “Amy’s Apple Pie” was the finest dessert ever crafted by human hands. It was sort of mythical.
She even entered this apple pie into a dessert contest hosted on the second floor of Shillings (now Mac’s Chophouse). I was positive she was going to win because as a 5-year-old boy, I assumed my mother’s apple pie was surely the best dessert in the world.
She did not win that contest, and truth be told, I didn’t even like that apple pie as a child, nor do I like that (or any) apple pie as an adult. However, I do love her Cherry Dump Cake. I, like many twenty-somethings, moved back in with my parents briefly as I attempted to “adult,” and I remember coming home late one night to a freshly made dump cake sitting on the stove. What started off with what I told myself would be just a forkful somehow ended up in me devouring half the pan. (Sorry, mom!)
If you’re looking for something warm, delicious, and incredibly easy to make this winter, this four-ingredient “cake” is for the perfect fit.
Cherry Dump Cake Recipe
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 50-60 minutes
Servings: 8-12
Ingredients:
1 (20 ounce) can of crushed pineapple
1 (21 ounce) can of cherry pie filling
1 box of yellow cake mix
12 tablespoons of butter, cut into 24 slices
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with nonstick baking spray.
Spread the crushed pineapple with the juice into the prepared baking dish.
Spread cherry pie filling on top of the crushed pineapple.
Evenly spread cake mix over top of the layers of pineapple and cherry and press down firmly. Arrange butter slices evenly over top of cake mix.
Bake in the preheated oven, 50-60 minutes, or until the top is deep golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm.
Matt DeBusschere is the owner of Marietta Melt Yard. He has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 15 years. Follow his Marietta food journey on Instagram @mariettafoodguy
