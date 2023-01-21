Somehow, beautifully, my column about food has become about stories of the people, places and heartbeats of Marietta. I guess it’s really no surprise—so many moments in our lives happen when we gather together to share a meal, a drink or in this case, a cup of coffee.
During the buildout for my restaurant Marietta Melt Yard, my general contractor began working on a new cafe a few miles away. I had convection ovens I was trying to sell, and he told me his new client was looking for one. That’s how I met Arthur Beaudet. He’s the son of Luc Beaudet, former owner and creator of Douceur de France, the popular French bakery where my daughter fell in love with macarons and where my wife’s grandmother prefers to lunch.
I was somewhat starstruck when they arrived together to pick up the equipment, having been a huge fan of Douceur de France myself. Ever since then, Arthur and I have stayed in touch. It’s been nice to be friends in similar stages in our careers, always bouncing ideas off each other or asking questions as we build our brands here in Marietta.
Not long ago, I met Arthur in the rubble of the buildout of his new spot, located on Canton Road in what was formerly Derek’s Diner. I pulled into the front parking lot on a rainy day and immediately saw the charm. This building is iconic with mid-century vintage flair, and Arthur tells me he loves how everything on this street (not far from Kennestone Hospital) has a retro aesthetic. I agree, you definitely feel a bit transported in time on this stretch of a somewhat industrial area, still a little more than a stone’s throw from the Square.
Arthur fell in love with coffee while working at Douceur de France. Luc, his father, obtained the title of “Master Pastry Chef” in his home country of France before traveling the world and ultimately landing in Marietta where he opened the beloved bakery. Arthur, the first of his family born in the United States, is continuing the family legacy with his own brand and new spot, Cafe Clement, which is set to open soon.
Cafe Clement will feature specialty coffee and prepared foods, overseen by his business partner and wife, Luisana Rojas-Beaudet. Arthur will continue to roast coffee not only for his cafe, but also for other clients serving coffee, such as Marietta Perks located on Whitlock Avenue.
The new Cafe Clement will have a walk-up counter where guests can place orders and a small dining room to enjoy food from the kitchen while they sip on coffee. The vibe will be “light” with indoor plants and a large mural of one of the coffee farms that Arthur partners with to source his beans—fair trading practices are one of his main priorities. As Arthur turns the page in the next chapter of his family’s legacy, Marietta will welcome Cafe Clement, another special gathering spot with its own story.
