I was born and raised in Marietta. I think most of you will know what I’m talking about when I say there’s something almost magical about the community here. The charm in our city is not limited to the historic homes and family-owned small business; it’s also evident in the shared pursuit of loving your neighbor.
After high school, I left Marietta and moved to Atlanta. I enjoyed the hustle and bustle, but always felt somewhat anonymous. After getting married and starting a family, my wife and I yearned for community. I’m not saying you can’t find community in a bigger city, but for whatever reason we never really did.
By the time we were expecting our third baby, I pitched the idea of moving to Marietta. I’ve always had fond memories of growing up here and believed it would be the best place to raise my kids. My wife wasn’t exactly crazy about leaving the city for the suburbs; one day we took a drive through the Square and its surrounding neighborhoods, and I sold her on the history, charm and understated romance of this special town. Eventually we bought our first home—our perfect find—in Whitlock Heights, the same neighborhood that not only I grew up in, but my mother did too.
I’m not exaggerating when I say that we immediately found the sense of community we had longed for all those years. My wife gave birth to baby No. 3 a few months after we moved in; while we were still very new to the area, our loving and supportive neighbors created a meal train for our family and routinely dropped off food for us as we acclimated to being a family of five—it was amazing. The responsibility of cooking was lifted off our shoulders, and it provided us with more time and energy to focus on our newborn. As our neighbors have had more children (there were eight babies born on our street last year), we’ve jumped at the opportunity to sign up for many meal trains. My wife came up with (what I think) is the best Marietta meal train concept ever: A Pie & A Pie.
How does this work? You start by picking up a savory pie from Paul’s Pot Pies on Mill Street (across from Cool Beans). I have to recommend the Italian sausage pie—it’s delicious, though I would try them all. Also, if you can’t make it to the shop in time to grab one fresh, know they bake just as well when purchased frozen and only take about 90 minutes to cook. From there, take a short walk through the Marietta Square to pick up a sweet pie from Pie Bar on Powder Springs (next to Two Birds Taphouse). Their chess and key lime pies never disappoint.
I think this is a brilliant concept for so many reasons. First off, the branding is incredible, “A Pie & A Pie” ... I hope someone from Pie Bar or Paul’s reads this: You guys should team up and make this a thing. Secondly, this meal couldn’t be easier on young parents with a lot on their hands. Just toss the Paul’s Pot Pie in the oven and serve! No effort required; and the Pie Bar pie is ready to slice upon arrival. What’s more, if the recipients have too many leftovers from their last meal delivery, these pies can easily hang out in the freezer. Lastly, you get the experience of taking a stroll through the Square and supporting two beloved businesses—win, win!
Whether delivering a meal to new parents, welcoming someone into the neighborhood, or simply nourishing friends and family, A Pie & A Pie is my vote for the best way to comfort those you love.
