Texas Roadhouse is inviting veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of the Armed Forces.
All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, two sides plus a choice of drink during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card or discharge papers.
The Texas Roadhouse location in Cobb County is 2475 Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
