SMYRNA -- After shutting down in 2021 due to labor shortages, the Taste of Smyrna festival returned to the area’s Village Green on Saturday.
Live music filled the air as guests approached the downtown Smyrna thoroughfare, combining with the aroma of freshly prepared food from 30 local restaurants.
More than 20,000 people were expected to attend, with Smyrna resident Rachel Dunn among them.
“It’s really nice to be out and about,” she said.
Taste of Smyrna, originally starting as The Spice of Life over 20 years ago, was forced to halt production in 2021, as local restaurants and other businesses were struggling to find and retain steady employment following the end of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, according to Jennifer Bennett, community relations director for the city of Smyrna.
“The labor shortages that went on all over the nation hit us down here, too,” Bennett said. “It’s still a heavy lift for them this year, but the restaurants are doing a lot better, so we’re so proud to be able to showcase them.”
The city partnered with companies such as JRM Management, Superior Plumbing and GeorgiaGrown to make the event happen, with the total cost of the festival remaining unknown, according to Bennett.
Those attending took full advantage of every aspect the event had to offer. Parents played with their kids on the freshly manicured Village Green lawn, pet owners walked their dogs through the walkways, restaurant owners competed throughout the afternoon in one of five different contests and a whole community bonded together to enjoy a county staple.
“It feels so surreal to be here,” said Zeke Jean-Louis of Acworth, owner of Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar in Smyrna.
Jean-Louis opened his business in October of 2021. He fuses the food he learned to make while growing up in Haiti with favorites in America, such as barbecue-style entrees and tacos.
“I don’t think we’re known enough in Caribbean culture, so I wanted to find a way to merge into traditional culture around here,” Jean-Louis said.
