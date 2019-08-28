Taste of Smyrna "Festival of Delectable" will be Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Village Green in downtown Smyrna.
Admission is free and participants can sample food from Smyrna restaurants for $1 to $4. The festival is expecting over 30 restaurants to participate.
There will be continuous entertainment on the Main Stage in front of the library, which will culminate with a concert at 7 p.m. There will also be a Kids Zone with interactive inflatables.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/CityofSmyrnaGA/events/.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.