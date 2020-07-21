Steak ‘n Shake, which has a location in Marietta and Smyrna, announced the revival of drive-in service.
Effective immediately at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the country, customers can relive the experience of visiting a Steak ‘n Shake of yesteryear by pulling up to a parking spot denoted by signage evoking a 45 RPM record, then placing their order on the Steak ‘n Shake mobile app.
Just like in the past, a carhop will then deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.
Drive-In Service is launching at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the U.S. this summer.
For more information, visit www.SteaknShake.com.
