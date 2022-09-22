A new Southern brunch restaurant chain has opened its first Georgia location in Acworth.
Kentucky-based Biscuit Belly started serving up biscuits at 3330 Cobb Parkway on Sept. 6. In celebration of the store's arrival, franchise owner Missy Moon will launch a grand opening event on Oct. 7.
Moon, who lives in Woodstock, said the location is one of five she plans to open in Georgia alongside her development group, Fresh Development One.
After working in the restaurant business for 20 years with brands such as Nothing Bundt Cake, Five Guys and Newk's Eatery, Moon said she and her partner fell in love with Biscuit Belly after visiting its satellite locations.
"We absolutely love the chef-driven entrees and the atmosphere," she said. "What sets apart Biscuit Belly is the fact that the food is just fabulous. The rest is history."
Moon said Acworth seemed like the perfect fit for the new location due to the town's foodie flare, having opened her second Newk's Eatery location along Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw.
For first time diners, she said the biscuits are large and fluffy, with gourmet Southern ingredients like roasted jalapeño pimento cheese, gravy and fried green tomatoes. For those with a sweet tooth, the menu offers a s'mores biscuit or the brie, honey, berry jam and praline Love Shack biscuit. For adventurous eaters, there's loaded breakfast tots, pancake corndogs and bonuts — a twist on biscuit doughnut holes. General breakfast items such as pancakes, eggs, hash browns and grits are also available.
"Our main thing is the food, the quality of the food, the freshness," she said. "Every entree, every sauce, every gravy is prepped in house. The food is phenomenal."
Moon said her favorite item on the menu is The G.O.A.T. biscuit sandwich with buttermilk fried chicken breast, sweet pepper jelly and goat cheese.
"And I personally like the Frenchie, which is our French toast but we make it with our biscuit," she said. "And it comes with strawberries and blueberries topped off with whipped cream and then syrup."
For the grand opening celebration on Oct. 7, there will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. followed by music and balloon art. Guests can sip on free drip coffee all day. The first 50 guests will receive a $100 gift card, and mugs will be given to the first 100 patrons.
Moon said she's hired for several positions at the Acworth restaurant, but she's hoping to onboard up to 50 employees.
"We're looking for an additional 20 (hires) just for this location," she said.
Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly opened its first location in Louisville with former pharmacists turned restaurateurs Chad and Lauren Coulter. The company plans to have at least seven locations open, and 15 additional locations in development by the end of 2022. These locations will predominately be in the South and Midwest. This will bring their total number of stores to 35.
"I cannot say more about Chad and Lauren," Moon said. "It's been a pleasure working with them. We're very excited with our first location... and to be in the city of Acworth."
