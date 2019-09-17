Gainesville, Georgia-based Southern Baked Pie Company announced the opening of a fourth store location in Vinings Jubilee.
The location, at 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings, officially opened on Sept. 9.
Store hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrated for handcrafted pies made with founder Amanda Dalton Wilbanks’ signature all-butter crust, Southern Baked Pie offers a variety of gourmet seasonal, sweet and savory pies including chicken pot pies and quiches. Available whole and by the slice in the pie shops, Southern Baked Pie also ships nationwide.
The new Vinings Jubilee store joins other locations in Gainesville, Alpharetta and Buckhead.
Customers can view the kitchen through a window to see the daily prepping and baking. The 800 square foot cozy cottage-style building offers four dining-in seats as well as space that will accomodate hands-on baking classes and book signings planned for early 2020.
To celebrate the opening, Southern Baked Pie will donate a percentage of sales from the opening weeks to the Vinings Village Woman’s Club, The Cobb Foundation, Sweetwater Mission, CURE Childhood Cancer and Bullock Hope House. From Sunday to Sept. 28, it will also be donating a percentage of online and in-store proceeds from their Four Roses Bourbon Pecan Pie to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Southern Baked Pie has earned praise from Garden & Gun; Taste of the South; O, the Oprah Magazine; Southern Living; and Draper James.
