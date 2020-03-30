Below is an alphabetical list of some of the restaurants that are open for to-go service in Cobb County.
If you would like to have your restaurant added to the list, email your restaurant’s name, address and contact information to mdjnews@mdjonline.com.
- Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE in the Cumberland area, is offering a limited menu curbside service. Customers must order before 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and pick up is same day between 4 and 7 p.m. Call 770-432-2663 or visit canoeatl.com.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is open for carryout at the Town Center location, 1160 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw; and the Cumberland location, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard in Atlanta. Call 770-499-0338 for TownCenter, 770-437-1444 for Cumberland or visit www.carrabbas.com.
- Come and Get It Family Restaurant, 1409 Church Street Extension in Marietta, is open for to-go orders Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.yallcomengetit.com.
- Copeland's of New Orleans is doing takeout and curbside delivery upon request from noon to 8 p.m. daily at both the Kennesaw location, 1142 Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw; and the Cumberland location at 3101 Cobb Parkway in the Cumberland area. Call Kennesaw at 770-919-9612 or Cumberland at 770-612-3311 or visit https://www.copelandsatlanta.com.
- Cool Beans Coffee Roasters, 31 Mill Street in Marietta, is doing call in orders for roadside pick-up. Call 770-422-9866 or www.coolbeanscoffeeroasters.com.
- Dave Poe’s BBQ, 660 Whitlock Avenue SW in Marietta, is open with curbside and carryout from Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 770-792-2272 or visit davepoes.com.
- Douceur De France, 277 South Marietta Parkway SW in Marietta, is open for to-go service. Call 770-425-5050 or visit douceurdefrance.com.
- Fox Dogs, 154 Roswell Street in Marietta, is open for curbside pickup and carryout. Call 770-767-6408 or visit www.eatfoxdogs.com.
- Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bakery, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, has family meals for pickup or delivery. Orders need to be in before 3 p.m. and picked up (curbside available) or delivered for a $5 fee to a 5-mile radius before 6 p.m. Meals are while supplies last. Call 770-427-9007 or visit https://www.gabrielsdesserts.com.
- Honeysuckle Biscuits and Bakery, 2825 S. Main Street, Suite 100A in Kennesaw is open for take out and curbside pick up. Call 770-627-4370 or visit honeysucklebiscuits.com.
- House of Lu, 89 Cherokee Street in Marietta, is open for takeout and delivery except for Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 770-794-8831 or visit houseoflu.com.
- Jerusalem Bakery & Grill, 1175 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta, is doing takeout orders. Call 770-419-1666 or visit jerusalembakery.restaurant.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant is doing free delivery within a 5-mile radius and curbside pickup. Locations in Cobb County are Dallas Highway at 2500 Dallas Highway, Suite 100 in Marietta; Acworth at 6110 Cedar Crest Road, Suite 110 in Acworth; Powder Springs at 4090 Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs; and Marietta Square, 29 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta. Call Dallas Highway at 770-424-9500, Acworth at 770-974-4600, Powder Springs at 770-943-9998, Marietta Square at 770-427-0055 or visit https://laparrilla.com.
- Marietta Diner, 306 Cobb Parkway S. in Marietta, will have 24-hour drive-thru and curbside pickup. Call 770-423-9390 or visit mariettadiner.com.
- Marietta Pizza Company is open for takeout at the Marietta Square location, 3 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta; and the Due West location, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace in Marietta. Call 770-419-0900 for Marietta Square, 770-693-9606 for Due West or visit https://www.mariettapizza.com.
- Otter’s Chicken is open for takeout orders at The Avenue West Cobb location, 3625 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta; and the Kennesaw Marketplace location, 1985 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw. Call 770-428-8333 for The Avenue West Cobb, 470-588-3305 for the Kennesaw Marketplace or visit otterschicken.com.
- Paul's Pot Pies is open for take-out and curbside at the Marietta Square location, 10 Mill Street in Marietta; and the Kennesaw location, 2750 Jiles Road in Kennesaw. Visit http://www.paulspotpies.com or call the Marietta Square location at 770-428-6092 or the Kennesaw location at 678-247-8901.
- Stockyard Burgers and Bones is open for takeout service from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Marietta Square location, 26 Mill Street, Marietta; Vinings location, 2850 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta; and East Cobb location in The Avenue of East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 1700 in Marietta. Call 678-503-2760 for Marietta Square, 678-310-1095 for Vinings, 678-310-1093 for East Cobb or visit stockyardburger.com.
- Taqueria Tsunami is open for to-go and curbside orders at the Marietta Square location, 70 South Park Square in Marietta; and the East Cobb location, 1275 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. Call 678-324-7491 for Marietta Square, 678-310-1082 for East Cobb or visit taqueriatsunami.com.
- Thaicoon & Sushi Bar, 34 Mill Street in Marietta, is open for takeout and delivery within a three-mile radius for a $3 convenience fee. Customers should call before coming to pick up in order to minimize the wait time in the waiting area. Call 404-620-8903 or 678-766-0641 or visit thaicoonmsq.com.
- Wallace Barbecue Restaurant, 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW in Austell, is open for takeout service. Call 770-739-1686 or visit www.wallacebarbecue.com.
- West Cobb Diner, 3451 Barrett Parkway in Marietta, is open for take-out until 8 p.m. Call 770-422-7717 or visit westcobbdiner.com.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.