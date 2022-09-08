MARIETTA — Two popular longtime Cobb County restaurants recently closed their doors, both citing the difficulty in finding workers.
First it was Ken’s Corner Grill, and later Scalini’s Italian Restaurant. Owners of both Smyrna restaurants had been in business for more than 40 years, but both said the problem of finding people to keep serving customers left them little choice.
Jim Tidwell is determined the same fate won’t befall his restaurants.
“It’s been tough moving people around,” said Tidwell, owner of The Marietta Local, Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain and ML Catering.
“It’s almost like a shell game. And we’re kind of OK right now, but we just haven’t seen a lot of people come back into the workforce since the COVID thing.”
Andrea Worthy, Smyrna’s economic development director, said more than 200 businesses in her city took advantage of relief funding during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
She noted restaurants everywhere are facing similar challenges.
“In talking to other restaurant owners, all are experiencing the same issues,” she said. “Most restaurants operate on tight margins and the past two years have been a relentless stream of changes for the industry, for owners as well as employees.”
This happens at a time when Georgia enjoys record low unemployment rates — down to 2.8% in the state for July, compared to 3.9% in July 2021.
Worthy said some restaurateurs she’s spoken with have cut hours and changed menu options to accommodate crimps in the supply chain. Other owners have taken on shifts working on the front lines of their restaurants just to keep the doors open each night.
Tidwell is one of them, even though his staffing has improved to about three-quarters of what he considers optimal.
“There was a time, earlier this year, when we were probably at 50%,” he said. “I’m in the kitchen frying chicken. They don’t want me in the kitchen frying chicken. I’m good at it, but I’m better at standing back and seeing the whole picture.
“I’m wearing 10 hats instead of one or two. I’m sure that most of the owners in this area, whether they’re restaurant owners or retail, feel somewhat the same.”
And that, Worthy said, has many owners wondering if they might have to make the decisions Ken Johnson of Ken’s Corner Grill and John Bogino of Scalini’s were faced with earlier this year.
“The stress of the past two years has many people in the industry asking themselves if their business models are sustainable in the long run,” Worthy said.
But Melih Mandanoglu said some businesses in the hospitality industry, such as hotels, were showing the signs of strain even before the pandemic.
“When I look at the (lifestyle) preferences and putting in the long hours and the face-to-face contact — look at any kind of manual labor these days,” said Mandanoglu, a professor in hospitality management at Kennesaw State University. “This is a generational aspect and was bound to happen.”
Mandanoglu said the pandemic had a big impact on the restaurant industry, which already dealt with higher turnover rates than other businesses.
He said the added costs of other aspects of operations, such as rent, have forced restauranteurs to raise prices, which runs the risk of driving away customers.
Tidwell said that while he was closed for two months in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, he feared labor would be a problem once he reopened.
“In the restaurant business or whatever business you’re in, people may have been smart and used that time to go back to school or do something different,” he said.
Tidwell said he still employs several college students and encourages them to put their studies as a top priority, ahead of the restaurant work.
“But as the labor force goes right now, we’re seeing a lack of qualified people that you are getting,” he said. “We get underqualified for overpay, and then the funny thing is we’ll set interviews and they’ll send in resumes and we say we’d like to bring you in and talk to you, and they never show for their appointments.”
And that’s a problem at a business he’s built around customer service.
Mandanoglu suggested businesses tell their stories of success, and show why people would want to work there. He said Willy’s Mexicana Grill on Roswell Road in east Cobb is a great example of using social media to highlight the positive aspects of working in food service.
Tidwell says he strives to give his workers a job they’ll enjoy.
“I run my businesses the way the man upstairs would have me run them,” he said. “And, my most important resource — my most important resource — are my employees who work with me.”
