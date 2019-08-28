The Avenue of West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta, will have a Restaurant Week from Sept. 16-22.
Participants can enjoy special promotions all week long at the shopping center's restaurants.
Diners can take photos of their meal and tag them with #AvenueWestCobb. Diners can also text AVEFOODIE to 444222 for a chance to win a $175 value Avenue Foodie gift card basket.
For more information, visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com/event/Restaurant-Week/2145531600/.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.