Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 6-12.
- Starbucks Coffee, 815 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 7-11.
- Copper Top Cafe, 3100 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 7-11.
- Austell Wings & More, 3687 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 7-11.
- Red Lobster, 1805 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 7-11.
- Piccadilly, 536 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 7-11.
- Assurant Cafe, 260 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-11.
- What's Poppin' Gourmet Kettle Corn & Sweet Treats, 1301 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 7-11.
- Reveille Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-10.
- House of Lu III, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 7-10.
- Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria, 2090 Baker Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-10.
- Zaxby's, 5090 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 7-10.
- Taco Bell, 2971 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 7-10.
- IHOP, 5131 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 7-10.
- Bento Bus - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-10.
- La Fiesta Grande, 1199 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 7-10.
- K's Cup, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 98. Date: 7-10.
- Subway, 2475 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-10.
- Cafe at Phar Vinings, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 7-9.
- Hook Line & Schooner, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 73. Date: 7-9.
- Nick's Bar-B-Q, Store #2, 3329 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 7-9.
- McDonald's, 4065 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 7-9.
- McDonald's, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 71. Date: 7-9.
- The Blaxican - Mobile, 5260 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. Score: 100. Date: 7-9.
- Church's Chicken, 3720 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 7-9.
- Yummi Chic, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 7-9.
- Jet's Pizza, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 87. Date: 7-8.
- Subway, 2525 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 7-8.
- KFC/Taco Bell, 4720 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
- China Inn, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 71. Date: 7-8.
