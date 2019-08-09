Red Sky Tapas & Bar, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will team up with Giving Kitchen to participate in this year's Dining with Gratitude fundraiser.
From Aug. 25-28, Red Sky will donate 10% of all sales to the fundraiser. Through fundraisers like Dining with Gratitude, Giving Kitchen is able to support Georgia's food industry through financial assistance and stability.
Red Sky opened in East Cobb in 2008. The restaurant was the passion project of two friends, Terry Kirby and Chef Brian Kennington.
For more information, visit https://www.redskytapas.com.
