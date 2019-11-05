Your Pie, a popular fast casual pizza concept, will open its second Cobb County location on Nov. 15.
The new location will be at 732 Cherokee Street, Suite 300 in Marietta.
This is the first location for Chris Foster. While traveling in the U.S. Marine Corps, Foster was exposed to diverse cuisines from around the globe and learned that quality food has the power to spark great conversations, create lifelong memories and foster lasting bonds between people. He joined Your Pie hoping to replicate that same experience of connecting over delicious food at his new Marietta location.
Prior to its official grand opening, Your Pie Marietta will host Dine and Donate events on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. During each event, the restaurant will serve free pizzas for up to 200 registered guests and collect monetary donations on behalf of the Scott Shockley Foundation.
For more information, visit facebook.com/yourpiemarietta or www.yourpie.com.
