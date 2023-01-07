MARIETTA — People and businesses are responding to a break-in at a local eatery with donations and gifts.
Two days before Christmas, thieves smashed the front door of Pie Bar Marietta on Marietta Square around 5 a.m. and left with a cash drawer and safe from the bakery.
Owner Lauren Bolden discovered the break-in when she arrived at the store that morning.
“It was heartbreaking. It’s really difficult to see something you put so much time and effort into get taken advantage of,” Bolden said.
Pie Bar's locations in Marietta and Woodstock have seen a response from the community in the weeks since the break-in.
Woodstock City Church bought tacos for the staff’s lunch, Bolden said, and Michael Caldwell, Woodstock’s mayor, asked people to donate money to the business on his Facebook page.
“It was really heartwarming, and it was really shocking to me that suddenly people were gifting us these donations," Bolden said. "I can't even express how gracious that is and how grateful we are for all of that."
Since the break-in, Pie Bar Marietta added some security measures, and has operated without accepting cash. Bolden said the business is considering going cashless at the Woodstock location too.
Bolden wasn’t sure whether the business recouped the cost of the stolen money and the door replacement yet, but she said the support helped the business get through a difficult day.
On Dec. 23, the day of the robbery, several hundred customers were supposed to pick up their Christmas orders from Pie Bar Marietta. Those pies had to moved to the original store, Bolden said, and all the associated customers had to be told their pies were now in Woodstock.
Vivan Gamel of Acworth, the general manager for both locations of pie bar, woke up to several missed calls from Bolden that morning, and went into work early to help.
“Everybody really came together that morning,” she said.
Gamel works mostly at the Marietta Pie Bar, and said she thinks the majority of people who have come in lately have heard about the crime.
“They’ve been just checking in to make sure everything is OK, which is really nice, definitely appreciated. But I think ultimately we want to get back to a point where they are enjoying the pie and not thinking about it,” Gamel said.
