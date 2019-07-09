Piastra, 45 W. Park Square in Marietta, will have a Charity Chef Competition Wine Dinner on July 18 at 7 p.m.
The event. judged by dining guests, will feature chefs from Piastra, Kouzina Christos and Chicken and the Egg. There will be five courses for $100. Tax and gratutity not included. Proceeds from the competition will go to MUST Ministries and The Giving Kitchen.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chef-contest-charity-dinner-tickets-64809587220.
