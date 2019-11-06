Otter’s Chicken announced that all active, Guard/Reserve, retirees and former service members can enjoy a free meal in observance of Veterans Day.
Participating Otter’s locations in Georgia will offer service members a complementary combo meal and drink on Nov. 11 to honor their sacrifice and commitment to the country. The offer is valid with a current ID or DD Form 214.
Otter’s will also provide a free meal to the spouses of the nation’s military service members with a military dependent ID.
For more information, visit www.otterschicken.com.
