MARIETTA — Marietta has a new Southern fast food joint.
Cozy Coop, which serves fried chickens, ribs and southern sides, opened Tuesday. The restaurant is on Barrett Creek Boulevard, just off Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, near Interstate 575.
The new restaurant is the invention of cousins Mike Madonna and Ricky Navas.
Madonna, who is a restaurateur, said he had always wanted to do a better fried chicken that elevates the fare of national brands like Popeye's and KFC.
Nava said that to do that, Crazy Coop will use better ingredients and methods.
"We use all-natural chicken." Nava told the Journal. "A lot of places use injection to make it juicy, but we just know how to properly cook it."
Navas is a Georgia native and chef whose resume includes Atlanta restaurants like Storico Fresco, Paces & Vine, and Murphy's. He said the store's suburban location feels like a return to his old stomping grounds of Alpharetta and Kennesaw.
Every meal at Cozy Coop comes with cornbread and one of their southern sides — mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, crispy okra, french fries or coleslaw.
The menu also features large family-style meals.
“When you come to Cozy Coop, you’re going to walk out with a big plate of chicken and ribs that can be shared by everyone. It creates a more communal experience,” Madonna said in a news release release announcing the store's opening.
Cozy Coop offers dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru options and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.