New "Chipotlane" open on Cobb Parkway Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com Oct 19, 2022

The drive-thru at Chipotle is called a "Chipotlane." A new Chipotle featuring a Chipotlane opened at 40 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta (different from store pictured here). Chipotle Mexican Grill

Pictured is a burrito bowl from Chipotle Mexican Grill. Chipotle Mexican Grill

A drive-thru Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its doors adjacent the Big Chicken last Thursday.The new Chipotle store at 40 Cobb Parkway North features a "Chipotlane," which customers can use to pick up online orders without leaving their cars. All they have to do is drive up to the window. The store is open daily, 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase. Chipotle is hiring new employees, both at this new Marietta location and across the country.Those interested in employment opportunities with Chipotle can learn more at chipotle.com/careers. The Cobb Parkway location is the second Chipotlane to open in Marietta this month, with the first at 2675 Windy Hill Road.
