Mableton will soon have a new place to grab a burger, fries and shake.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes plans to open a new franchise in Mableton this fall, and the location will be the first in Georgia, according to a news release. Plano, Texas-based MOOYAH has targeted the Peach State as an area of expansion and plans to open 19 other locations in Georgia, including one in Marietta.
The Mableton location will be located at 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Suite 140, and be owned by Keylan and Erika Mitchell, a couple working in the government and financial services industry, according to the news release.
“The Mableton location will feature the brand’s new prototype with new dining zones, digital menus, a grab-and-go bottled beverage fridge and to-go shelving,” the release said, adding that the Mitchells hope to expand to up to five locations within the next five years. “They feel the growing residential community of Mableton is the perfect place to start with MOOYAH, and hope that MOOYAH’s presence will act as a catalyst to bring more outstanding fast casual brands to the area.”
Other targeted locations include Atlanta, Macon, Augusta, Athens and Savannah, and the Georgia expansion is expected to create 400 jobs, the release said.
MOOYAH describes its restaurants as having a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, modern design, high quality, delicious food and health-conscious lifestyle menu, with options to accommodate most “nutrition needs.”
