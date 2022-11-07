When the Cherokee Chophouse reopens for business Wednesday after a head to toe renovation, look for new items on the menu joining many of the classic dishes that Marietta diners have loved through the years.
Owner Gus Tselios had to close his group of restaurants, the Marietta Family Restaurant Group, in early 2020 due to state-required COVID-19 closures, and he knew that would be an opportunity to give what was then called the Cherokee Cattle Company a new look.
The rest of his restaurants, from the Marietta Diner to Marietta Fish Market, reopened but Cherokee Chophouse began a renovation process that saw the building nearly completely rebuilt and everything from the interior to exterior to the parking lot was redone.
Now, under the new name Cherokee Chophouse, located at 2710 Canton Road in Marietta, the restaurant is set to reopen Wednesday with all of the menu favorites and a few new additions in a shiny new home.
Tselios was meticulous about the finishing touches on the renovation, which began last summer and features a 24-foot domed ceiling in the entryway. His brother-in-law, a movie producer and restaurant interior designer, Paul Ardaji, visited in January and helped pick out the black terrazzo floor with white speckles while Tselios was so particular about the gold-colored stainless-steel cleavers in the floor that he returned the first two options because the color wasn’t exactly right.
“It looks like it belongs on the Las Vegas strip or in Manhattan,” Tselios said.
The menu hasn’t been released yet as the finishing touches are made but Tselios confirmed it will include the Cherokee Western Luau Ribeye, homemade chicken tenders, hot bacon honey mustard and prime rib, along with new items such as a prime bone-in ribeye, prime Kansas City strip, ahi tuna, candied bacon, Maryland crab cakes, wedge salad, spinach and mushroom salad, Chilean sea bass and beef short ribs over risotto.
“We took a lot of the classic dishes we used to serve, we added some new items to the menu and we made the entire restaurant brand new,” Tselios said.
The steakhouse has been open since the early 1980s. Tselios purchased it in the late 2000s.
The new look is just as big as before, with a capacity of 350, and those who frequent Gus' Marietta Family Restaurants might see some familiar faces.
Fernando Aliaga, the restaurant group's marketing director, said they took some of the staff from the Marietta Diner and Marietta Fish Market to help train the new staff and ensure that things run smoothly for the restaurant opening.
“We have been training for three weeks, but once we are in real-time action, that’s a different stake,” Aliaga said. “We want these people to be engaging so we keep the same level of service.”
He added that the new menu features more high-end seafood dishes but diners can also get jumbo wings or lamb chops along with favorites like the Luau.
As for the look of the new restaurant, including the chandeliers that were brought in from such locations as Europe and Los Angeles, Aliaga said it’s stunning.
“When you walk into the place, you truly feel like you are in a Beverly Hills or New York City-style restaurant,” Aliaga said. “You feel like you are in Buckhead.”
