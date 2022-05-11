MARIETTA, Ga. — Randy “Mac” McCray and his wife Kelly, along with executive chef Michael Fuller in April opened a fresh seafood concept, Mac’s Raw Bar & Market, offering more in the Marietta Square restaurant selection.
McCray is no stranger to the restaurant scene in Marietta with Mac’s Chophouse, developed in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also runs The Mill Kitchen and Bar restaurant in Roswell. With these ventures accomplished, he began eying available space next to the Chophouse on the Marietta square, previously occupied by Butcher and the Baker. The end result was the launch of the Raw Bar.
“We’re having a really good success story [at Mac’s Chophouse], so we decided to jump at the opportunity to expand and offer a different concept to the Square,” Randy McCray said.
Mac’s Raw Bar & Market offers a menu that was created with the “seafood lover in mind,” featuring freshly flown-in oysters at the raw bar, lobster, crab legs, sandwiches and more. In addition, there are daily specials cooked up throughout the week.
The menu options range from a Louisiana Po-Boy sandwich with the fix-ins for $17, to a low country shrimp boil plate for $29 served alongside local sweet corn, fingerling potatoes and smoked sausage. Mac’s offers a broiled market platter that includes shrimp, scallops, lobster, a seasonal catch, herb garlic butter, dirty rice and French beans for $40.
“We thought ‘why not add a seafood concept in the area, since there wasn’t really one?’ ” McCray said. “We had the opportunity with the Butcher and Baker folks that they were interested in selling. I put a bug in their ear and that's how it kind of happened from the conception.”
McCray credits much of the success of Mac’s Raw Bar & Market to his employees and customers who enjoy the beach-like experience (the restaurant plays nonstop ‘70s and ‘80s music while patrons eat and drink.
One couple, Peter and Sandy Konecny, decided to give Mac’s Raw Bar & Market a try while visiting the Square from Denver, Co. They both relished the service and quality of the food. Peter Konechy was impressed with how the kitchen staff handled his wife’s allergy intolerance, making them both feel at ease for her order of the “Bay of Funday Salmon.”
“They were very accommodating for her and that is what you want to see in a restaurant,” Peter Konechy said. “The quality of the food was something that I was not expecting, which was phenomenal; we absolutely will be back.”
Always looking for ways to satisfy his clientele, McCray plans to add prepackaged “to-go foods” alongside the in-house dining experience.
The first order of business, he said, is to make sure the takeout food is on par with the dine-in menu’s quality. People will then be able to walk in and purchase a prepackaged item and then walk out.
“This is a classy atmosphere where you can come in dressed as you are, no strict dress code,” Yvonne Coxwell, front of the house manager at Mac’s Raw Bar & Market said. “We really strive to make this more of the ‘Cheers’ on the Square, where everybody knows you, and you know everybody.”
Mac’s Raw Bar & Market is located at 23 N Park Square at the Marietta Square. For more information on hours and menu, logon to www.macsrawbar.com
