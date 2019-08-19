A Cobb Superior Court judge has weighed in on a naming feud involving two local restaurants.
Judge Robert Leonard denied a motion filed by the owners of three restaurants called Local on North who want to open a fourth location at the site of the old Christmas Shoppe on Marietta Square, according to attorney Dan Wirth.
With Judge Leonard’s denial, the owners of Local on North will be prohibited from using the word local in their name.
Wirth, who declined to comment further on the case, is representing The Marietta Local, which opened on the Square in 2014, originally called simply The Local. That restaurant's management filed a restraining order, claiming a second "local" would confuse customers.
Attorneys for Local on North, which operates restaurants in Canton, Roswell and Duluth filed a motion to dismiss the case, but were denied Monday.
The MDJ reached out to Local on North’s attorneys and the owners of both restaurants but did not receive a response.
