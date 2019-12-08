There’s a new place to eat on Marietta Square.
Local on North offers a variety of meals made with farm-to-table, Georgia-made ingredients. Open for lunch and dinner, the new restaurant’s menu includes items such as pan-roasted snapper, Angus beef burgers and Neapolitan pizza.
The new eatery just marked its first weekend in the spot next to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, which previously held Ye Olde Christmas and Candy Shoppe.
