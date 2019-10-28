Pita Street Food will have the grand opening for its fifth Cobb County location on Nov. 15.
The 2360 Shallowford Road, Suite 112 location in Marietta is in the Sandy Plains Centre.
The restaurant will be giving away for free their best sellers - gyro, chicken gyro and falafel pitas. The free food will consist of one Street Pita, side and drink per customer from 6 to 9 p.m. at the new location.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/548141689272387/.
