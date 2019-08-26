What would the Colonel think?
KFC is rolling out a new plant-based product, and it’s not mashed potatoes.
The chicken chain, in partnership with LA-based “Beyond Meat,” is planning to introduce “Beyond Fried Chicken” Tuesday in a limited test at a Cobb County KFC that’s not the Big Chicken.
Those who want to be among the first to try the new plant-based chicken are invited to stop by the Cobb Parkway restaurant near SunTrust Park, 2637 Cobb Pkwy South East, for a complimentary sample between 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with purchase of any KFC menu item, while supplies last.
Beyond Meat got its start ten years ago and sells plant-based substitutes for items such as burgers, ground beef and sausage.
Its latest product, Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available in nuggets with dipping sauce or as boneless wings tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.
"KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with,” said Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown in a statement. “To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey. My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment.”
What exactly constitutes these unchicken nuggets is not immediately clear, but Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer, KFC U.S. said he thinks the company has a hit on its hands.
"KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it's plant-based," he said in a statement. "I think we've all heard 'it tastes like chicken' – well our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!'"
Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout, the company said.
KFC diners who want to make it a meal can pick from several Colonel-approved Beyond Fried Chicken options:
Nuggets are available in six or 12-piece combo meals (which include a side and medium drink) for $6.49 and $8.49, or four-piece à la carte for $1.99. Boneless wings available in six or 12-piece options for $6 and $12 (tax extra).
