Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville, Kentucky-based fast-casual restaurant known for hot chicken, has announced plans to open the brand’s first Georgia locations later this summer.
The new locations are in Cumberland, Kennesaw, Woodstock and Newnan. The locations will join five new stores set to open across Florida, Indiana and Ohio this year.
“Expanding to Atlanta is something we have been looking forward to for quite a while,” said Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken. “We’re excited to introduce our made-from-scratch menu and Iook forward to becoming a part of the Atlanta community.”
Each of the Atlanta locations will offer counter service and large dining spaces along with drive thru access. For each new restaurant, Joella’s plans to give away free hot chicken for a year to the first 100 visitors. Guests in line on opening day will also be treated to complimentary coffee, chicken and waffles, and Joella’s swag.
For more information, visit www.joellas.com.
