Louisville, Kentucky-based Joella’s Hot Chicken will have a job fair now through Sunday.
The restaurant is seeking to hire 60 new employees for its location at 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Suite 1000 in Kennesaw.
Full and part-time positions are available, including cooks, cashiers, guest ambassadors, dining room attendants and dishwashers. Applicants should bring a valid ID.
The Kennesaw location is slated to open in early fall. New employees can earn up to $11 an hour along with food and beverage discounts. Advancement opportunities are available.
Job fair hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/474038779813679/?event_time_id=474038793147011.
