Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant known for hot chicken, is looking to hire 60 new employees for its Cumberland location.
The job fairs will be now through Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2955 Cobb Parkway, Suite 910 in the Cumberland area. Full and part-time positions are available, including cooks, cashiers, guest ambassadors, dining room attendants and dishwashers. Applicants should bring a valid ID.
The Cumberland location is slated to open later this summer. New employees can earn up to $11 an hour along with food and beverage discounts.
For more information, visit www.joellas.com.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.