Ironmonger Brewing Company, 2129 NW Parkway SE, Suite 105 in Marietta, will have a grand reopening weekend starting Friday.
The company has completely remodeled the taproom. This weekend participants can get a first look at the new space, try over 15 new limited release beers and enjoy music and food.
- On Friday, Mexican Vittles will be serving food and DJ Empress Rah will perform.
- On Saturday, Loaded Burger will serve food from noon to 4 p.m. and Brainfood from 4:30 to 9 p.m. with Almost Famous performing.
- On Sunday, Brainfood will serve food and Truett will perform.
For more information, visit https://www.ironmongerbrewing.com/.
